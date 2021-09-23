Researchers have long known that rapid [COVID-19] antigen tests, although convenient, sacrifice some accuracy for their art. Compared with PCR-based laboratory tests, they’re not very good at rooting out the coronavirus when it’s present in low amounts. Whereas PCR testing involves repeatedly xeroxing SARS-CoV-2’s genetic material, so that it can be detected even when it’s exceedingly scarce, antigen tests just scan for what’s already floating around—a coarser kind of survey.
At-home antigen tests are booming — but are they reliable? Here's the case for and against them
