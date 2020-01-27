The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Despite biotech expert protest, anti-GMO activist Vandana Shiva gives unopposed Stanford speech condemning ‘industrial agriculture’

| | January 27, 2020

px Vandana Shiva Global Citizen Festival Hamburg
Image: Frank Schwichtenberg [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Environmental activist Vandana Shiva delivered her talk “Soil not Oil: Biodiversity-Based Agriculture to Address the Climate Crisis” on [Jan. 23] at CEMEX auditorium [at Stanford University].

In her talk, Shiva attacked industrial farming as immoral and fraudulent, claiming that “the poisoned cartel wants to destroy small farms because of the illusion that industrial agriculture is more effective.”

Shiva, who is outspoken against the globalization of agriculture, has argued that “the prevailing model of industrial agriculture, heavily reliant on chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fossil fuels and a seemingly limitless supply of cheap water, places an unacceptable burden on the Earth’s resources.”

Related article:  What's the most sustainable, affordable and nutritious sugar: Boutique imported unrefined whole cane v. domestic sugar cane v. sugar beet?

The event — in which …. organizers did not allow direct questions from the audience but read some questions from written submissions — saw little acknowledgment of outside controversy.

The event took place despite a December open letter by dozens of scientists and bioengineers who blasted Stanford administrators for inviting Shiva. The letter decries Shiva’s “use of anti-scientific rhetoric to support unethical positions.”

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend