regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Infographic: Racing to create affordable at-home test for COVID-19

im
An OraSure HIV test kit in 2014. The company is developing a Covid-19 antigen test based on technology already deployed in the company’s HIV self-test. Credit: Amanda Ray/Bay City Times/AP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

To stretch beyond the lab, test developers are racing to produce next-stage technologies that could allow for rapid widespread testing as quickly as an at-home pregnancy test.

[T]he National Institutes of Health announced a competition meant to speed up development of diagnostic technologies, with the goal of millions of rapid tests a week available by the end of summer, and more by flu season. The Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics, or RADx, initiative, often compared with the TV show “Shark Tank,” will provide finalists with up to $500 million and technical, business and manufacturing expertise. Over 1,700 groups have registered, more than 280 have applied, and 40 have advanced to a “deep dive” review stage. 

Related article:  Cases of COVID-19 reinfection reported. Does that shatter immunity hopes?

Whether the diagnostics industry can ramp up to produce millions of rapid tests a week by the fall remains an open question. The NIH’s Dr. Tromberg and others say it can be done. OraSure said it aims to submit its at-home test for FDA authorization in September, while Alveo Technologies and others anticipate seeking authorization in late 2020 or 2021.

lateral flow
OraSure’s lateral flow technology. Credit: Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security/Alberto Cervantes/Wall Street Journal

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend