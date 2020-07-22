regulation tracker featured image x

Three vaccines show the most promise in stimulating immune responses

Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Vaccines being developed by University of Oxford researchers and AstraZenecaPfizer and German partner BioNTech; and China’s CanSino Biologics all reported fresh updates showing their shots generated immune responses and were safe to use.

The results cement the trio’s position among a few drugmakers and institutions at the vanguard of the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. About 160 vaccines are in development, including about 20 that have started human testing, according to the World Health Organization. With a clutch of front-runners now having reported positive early results, attention is rapidly turning to larger, later-stage trials that would prove the efficacy of the shots in tens of thousands of volunteers and potentially lead to the treatments’ approval for use.

For the Oxford vaccine, a study of 1,077 healthy adults showed the shot produced two kinds of immune response that could defend a body against Covid-19…The vaccine caused no serious side effects, the study found.

The early but promising Phase 1-2 results mean researchers remain on their schedule to have the shot—described by the WHO’s chief scientist last month as the world’s most-advanced vaccine candidate—ready for mass production as soon as September.

“There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the Covid-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise,” Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert said.

Read the original post

