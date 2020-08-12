regulation tracker featured image x

Meet STACI: STAT’s fascinating interactive guide to AI in healthcare

, | | August 12, 2020
stat hospitalai ink st x mod x
Credit: Mike Reddy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Covid-19 pandemic underscores the importance of the technology in medicine: In the last few months, hospitals have used AI to create coronavirus chatbotspredict the decline of Covid-19 patients, and diagnose the disease from lung scans.

Its rapid advancement is already changing practices in image-based specialties such as radiology and pathology, and the Food and Drug Administration has approved dozens of AI products to help diagnose eye diseases, bone fractures, heart problems, and other conditions. So much is happening that it can be hard for health professionals, patients, and even regulators to keep up, especially since the concepts and language of AI are new for many people.

The use of AI in health care also poses new risks. Biased algorithms could perpetuate discrimination along racial and economic lines, and lead to the adoption of inadequately vetted products that drive up costs without benefiting patients. Understanding these risks — and weighing them against the potential benefits  — requires a deeper understanding of AI itself.

Related article:  Coronavirus immunotherapy could arrive by early summer. Is 'record time' fast enough?
It’s for these reasons that we created STACI: the STAT Terminal for Artificial Computer Intelligence. She will walk you through the key concepts and history of AI, explain the terminology, and break down its various uses in health care.

Remember, AI is only as good as the data fed into it. So if STACI gets something wrong, blame the humans behind it, not the AI!

Read the original post

a a b b a f ac a

Video: Death by COVID: The projected grim toll in historical context

The latest statistics, as of July 10, show COVID-19-related deaths in U.S. are just under 1,000 per day nationally, which is ...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an 'Insect Apocalypse' caused by 'intensive, industrial' farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says 'no'

The media call it the "Insect Apocalypse". In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

breastfeeding bed x facebook x

Infographic: We know breastfeeding helps children. Now we know it helps mothers too

When a woman becomes pregnant, her risk of type 2 diabetes increases for the rest of her life, perhaps because ...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
Are GMOs safe?

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: 'Extreme' biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of 'extreme genetic engineering'

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

