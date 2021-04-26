$1,000 a shot: Fake Pfizer COVID vaccines available globally as desperation grows in countries without access

Pfizer says it has identified in Mexico and Poland the first confirmed instances of counterfeit versions of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech, the latest attempt by criminals trying to exploit the world-wide vaccination campaign.
About 80 people at a clinic in Mexico received a fake vaccine going for about $1,000 a dose, though they don’t appear to have been physically harmed. The vials, found in beach-style beer coolers, had different lot numbers than those sent to the state, and a wrong expiration date, said Dr. Manuel de la O Cavazos, the health secretary of Nuevo León state.
Polish authorities said no one there had received the counterfeit vaccine, which was seized at a man’s apartment.
The findings are the latest in an effort between law enforcement and drugmakers such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to stem criminal activity related to the Covid-19 vaccines. The global rollout of shots has provided criminals a fresh opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting people.
“Everybody on the planet needs it. Many are desperate for it,” said Lev Kubiak, Pfizer’s world head of security. “We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals.”