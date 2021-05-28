glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘It would be huge to see my granddaughter’: In an attempt to cure blindness, scientists use CRISPR to edit DNA inside patients’ bodies

| | May 28, 2021
Credit: Science Advisory Board
Credit: Science Advisory Board
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Carlene Knight would love to do things that most people take for granted, such as read books, drive a car, ride a bike, gaze at animals in a zoo and watch movies. She also longs to see expressions on people’s faces.

“To be able to see my granddaughter especially — my granddaughter’s face,” said Knight, 54, who lives outside Portland, Ore. “It would be huge.”

[Knight is one of] the first patients treated in a landmark study designed to try to restore vision to patients… who suffer from a rare genetic disease [called Leber congenital amaurosis].

The study involves the revolutionary gene-editing technique called CRISPR, which allows scientists to make precise changes in DNA. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The experiment [Knight] volunteered for marks the first time scientists are using CRISPR to edit DNA when it’s still inside patients’ bodies.

“This is the very first time that anyone’s ever actually tried to do gene-editing from inside the body,” said Dr. Lisa Michaels, chief medical officer at the company sponsoring the study, Editas Medicine of Cambridge, Mass. “We’re actually delivering the gene-editing apparatus to the part of the body where the disease takes place in order to correct it.”

Read the original post

Related article:  How women turned the tide against smallpox in the 1700s
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend