glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Genome editing helps African researchers develop disease-resistant banana varieties

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Mike Kuhn/Queensland University of Technology
Credit: Mike Kuhn/Queensland University of Technology
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
Though breeding programs using genome editing remain in their infancy on the African continent, public research institutions are leading the effort to utilize the technology to curb persistent agricultural production challenges.

The genome editing tool known as CRISPR in particular has the potential to put biotechnology capabilities into the hands of public sector researchers and small farms, addressing problems associated with plant diseases and climate resiliency.

A new study by International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) scientists in Nairobi, Kenya, shows recent advances in CRISPR can accelerate banana improvement. IITA has developed its own CRISPR/Cas9-editing system to start developing disease-resistant banana, according to a study published recently in the Plant Biotechnology Journal.

The study demonstrates that CRISPR/Cas9 is a key tool for crop improvement by conferring plants with an important trait — disease resistance. It also confirms the availability of expertise and skills to apply genome editing to crop improvement in Kenya.

Banana production is severely constrained by many pathogens and pests, which often co-exist, worsening the problem of crop loss. The use of disease-resistant banana varieties is one of the most effective ways to mitigate the negative impacts of pathogens on banana production, researchers say.

The study comes as the urgent call to close the yield gap in staple crops and enhance food production to feed the world is gaining attention. Experts advise that the application of genome editing has the potential to improve agricultural productivity, boosting food security.

‘‘In Africa, the emphasis should be on banana rather than on cereals, unlike other parts of the world, as it is one of the main crops used for staple food and generation of income,’’ says IITA’s Dr. Leena Tripathi, senior author of the paper.

Leena Tripathi examines a genome-edited banana plant in her lab. Credit: Leena Tripathi

“Moreover, investment in the genetic improvement of banana holds excellent prospects for improving food security as these crops feed more people per unit area of production than other staple crops,” she adds. “Policymakers should care about this study as it demonstrated the application of CRISPR/Cas9 for crop improvement with an important trait — disease resistance. Also, all the steps of this study were performed in Nairobi, demonstrating the local capacity to apply-genome editing.”

After establishing the genome-editing tool for banana, IITA researchers in the study focused on disease resistance, particularly banana xanthomonas wilt (BXW) disease. BXW is one of the most devastating diseases affecting banana production in East and Central Africa. All the cultivated banana varieties in those regions are susceptible to BXW disease.

Overall economic losses from BXW are estimated at US$2-8 billion over a decade. Therefore, the use of disease-resistant varieties is one of the most effective strategies to manage diseases and help farmers improve production.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

This study explored whether knocking down specific susceptibility genes, such as downy mildew resistance 6 (DMR6), can provide resistance to BXW disease.

Related article:  GM crops: ‘Let the farmers decide’

“We have proof of concept that knocking down MusaDMR6 in banana showed enhanced resistance to a critical disease, BXW, and did not show any detrimental effect on plant growth,” says Tripathi. “However, the performance of these banana mutants needs to be evaluated in field conditions.”

The researchers used genome editing to knock down the DMR6 Orthologue gene in banana to develop resistance to BXW disease. The study found out that there are multiple DMR6 Orthologues in banana. ‘‘The differential expression through qRT-PCR confirmed that expression of the Musa DMR6 gene is activated during pathogen-infection in the susceptible banana cultivar,’’ Tripathi notes.

As the effort to drive the adoption of biotechnology continues, it is apparent that additional investments are needed in genetic selection capabilities for new breeding techniques, such as those using CRISPR/Cas9. To date, genome editing has been mostly applied to improve crop yield, plant quality and stress resistance. Scientists are increasingly turning their attention to its role in the development of disease-resistant food crop varieties, as evidenced by the IITA study on BXW disease.

The study was supported by CGIAR’s program for roots, tubers and bananas (RTB) crops. Bananas are lumped together with roots and tubers in part due to the way they are grown and also because of their key role as perishable staples in many developing countries. Across the humid tropics of Africa, RTB crops are the principal staples, supplying 25-57 percent of calories and diet.

RTB crops are all vegetatively produced from bulky and perishable planting material. This creates common challenges for seed production and distribution, as well as severe challenges from disease accumulation and its subsequent spread. RTB seed systems are mostly informal, with farmers sharing planting material from their fields, according to CGIAR.

Roots, tubers and bananas enhance food system resilience because they often have key traits that enable them to survive shifting weather patterns, including droughts and flooding. They can also handle adverse soil conditions like salinity and water-logging, as well as catastrophic events such as tropical storms, because roots and tubers are buried safely underground. Therefore, they become strategic crops to support rural livelihoods even in challenging climate and environmental conditions.

Verenardo Meeme is an independent science journalist and content producer for various media outlets in sub-Saharan Africa, including the UK-based Science and Development Network (SciDev.Net). Follow him on Twitter @vanmeeme

A version of this article was originally posted at the Cornell Alliance for Science and has been reposted here with permission. The Cornell Alliance for Science can be found on Twitter @ScienceAlly

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

To date, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic people have lagged behind those of White people, largely due to access ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists