glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Infographic: ‘There is no clear evidence that differences between organic and conventionally grown foods have any bearing on health’

| | September 30, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Sally Plank
Credit: Sally Plank
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Yes, there are some differences between organically grown food and food produced using conventional methods, said Siv Kjølsrud Bøhn at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences’ (NMBU) conference on nutrition and sustainability.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Nevertheless, there is no clear evidence that these differences have any bearing on health. There has been relatively little research on this, she said.

Kjølsrud Bøhn described a summary study done by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in 2017. Here, the researchers looked at studies that compared organically and conventionally produced food.

“They saw that the levels of vitamin C were much higher in the organically produced foods. They found that there were some minerals that were also higher in fruit, vegetables and grains for the organically produced foods,” Kjølsrud Bøhn said.

Not all research points in the same direction. A Danish study from 2010 concluded there was no difference in mineral and antioxidant content between organically and conventionally grown carrots, potatoes, and onions.

Kjølsrud Bøhn summed up the situation by saying that research is beginning to emerge that may indicate there are some positive health effects from eating organic food.

“But overall, there are very few studies, so we need much more research to be sure,” she said.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

Related article:  Horses originated in North America but went extinct there. New DNA trail shows how they survived and thrived in Europe
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: ‘There is no clear evidence that differences between organic and conventionally grown foods have any bearing on health’

Infographic: ‘There is no clear evidence that differences between organic and conventionally grown foods have any bearing on health’

Yes, there are some differences between organically grown food and food produced using conventional methods, said Siv Kjølsrud Bøhn at ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up