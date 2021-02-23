Viewpoint: Eco-hypocrisy—Mexico bans GM corn and glyphosate to promote sustainability while subsidizing fossil fuels

Imagine for a moment that the US government banned smart phones and tablets and forced everyone to use home telephones and desktop computers. Adding insult to injury, the government said it was forcing you to rely on these outmoded technologies for your own good. What really happened was that politicians were duped by a coalition of anti-technology activists who believe ‘Big Smart Phone’ was forcing its dangerous devices on consumers to boost its profits at the expense of public health.

This policy would inconvenience just about everyone, but with so many people working remotely today, it would almost certainly hinder our productivity and thus compromise our living standards.

This scenario may sound outlandish, but it’s playing out in Mexico as you read this article. The only difference is that government officials, many of whom are well-known environmental activists, are working to ban genetically engineered crops and the herbicide glyphosate, instead of phones and tablets. The Lopez-Obrador administration is doing this ostensibly to promote sustainable farming, but it’s really just jeopardizing Mexican farmers’ access to eco-friendly, innovative seeds and pesticides that will be essential in the coming decades.

The outdated farming techniques the government is forcing growers to revert to simply can’t produce enough food to feed a growing population, 126,000,000 Mexicans and counting, so all of the modern tools provided by science are needed to sustainably grow the crops Mexico needs. If these proposals are not rescinded, the country could end up facing a food crisis.

Blocking innovation

Over the last two years, the Mexican government has gradually ratcheted up its restrictions on vital technologies. According to the USDA’s most recent annual Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report, Mexico has not approved any biotechnology food or feed products since May 2018. Additionally, in 2019, Mexico halted imports of the weedkiller glyphosate and rejected all new permit applications from farmers who wanted to cultivate glyphosate-tolerant GE cotton, the only genetically engineered crop planted in the country. The denial of cultivation permits and dwindling glyphosate stocks have resulted in an estimated 36 percent decrease in the area of GE cotton planted in Mexico in 2020, a tragic development in what had been a dramatic success story. Widespread GE cotton adoption helped save Mexico’s textile industry, which previously suffered the crushing effects of diminished crop yields caused by pink bollworm infestations. By incorporating GE seed as part of a bilateral agreement with the US, Mexico eradicated the stubborn pest from its farms.

Now it seems there is no place in the country for GE cotton, though it has a long safety record. The crop has not been officially banned, but the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) has consistently rejected all applications to grow GE cotton since 2019, meaning that producers only have access to a few old GE cotton seed varieties that are not suitable for all growing areas. The USDA reported that additional GE cotton seed planting permits were requested for 2021, but SEMARNAT has so far issued no response to these applications.

Banning existing GE crops

The story is much the same for other crops. Existing restrictions on GE varieties in Mexico are the result of years of lobbying by regional and international environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the Organic Consumers Association. For years Mexican farmers successfully cultivated GE soybean, for example, but since 2013 no new applications for the environmental release of GE soybean have been approved, thanks to a strong environmental movement that pressures regulators to block access to the technology. This policy has made Mexico one of the largest importers of GE soybean worldwide.